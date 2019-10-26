Comments
WEARE, N.H. (CBS) — Police and firefighters in Weare, New Hampshire conducted a two-hour rescue mission to save a dog trapped in a well Saturday evening.
Police said they were sent to a home on South Sugar Hill Road around 6 p.m. by a report that a dog had fallen into a well. They found two dogs trapped in the well when the arrived on scene.
The dogs had fallen through rotting wood and one had already died. The fire captain repelled down into the well during the over two-hour rescue mission and saved the dog.
The dog, named Smoke, appeared unharmed.
