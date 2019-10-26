CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Stoneham News

STONEHAM (CBS) — Spray-painted devil-related symbols were found near an elementary school in Stoneham Saturday morning.

Stoneham Police said they responded to a call about a vandalism in Robin Hood Park on Oak Street around 9:30 a.m. They said the graffiti was on playground equipment and walls, and included a spray-painted “666,” a pentagram shape and a devil’s head. The symbols were made with blue, silver and red paint.

The devil-related graffiti found in Stoneham Saturday. (WBZ-TV)

Superintendent John Macero said custodians “are working hard to remove the Graffiti” at a Robin Hood Park.

More graffiti was later discovered at the nearby Redstone Shopping Center, Macero said. He said the incidents appears to be related.

Police said they found other similar graffiti on Sunrise Avenue, Montvale Avenue, Cottage Street and William Street, and that they responded to a similar report at Stoneham High School on Friday.

The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

 

Comments