STONEHAM (CBS) — Spray-painted devil-related symbols were found near an elementary school in Stoneham Saturday morning.
Stoneham Police said they responded to a call about a vandalism in Robin Hood Park on Oak Street around 9:30 a.m. They said the graffiti was on playground equipment and walls, and included a spray-painted “666,” a pentagram shape and a devil’s head. The symbols were made with blue, silver and red paint.
Superintendent John Macero said custodians “are working hard to remove the Graffiti” at a Robin Hood Park.
More graffiti was later discovered at the nearby Redstone Shopping Center, Macero said. He said the incidents appears to be related.
It has come to my attention of a horrible graffiti that has been displayed at Robin Hood Park. We have been in contact with the Police and we are working together to find out who was responsible. Our custodians are working hard to remove the Graffiti.
— Stoneham Super (@StonehamSuper) October 26, 2019
Police said they found other similar graffiti on Sunrise Avenue, Montvale Avenue, Cottage Street and William Street, and that they responded to a similar report at Stoneham High School on Friday.
The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.
