BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid checks in with some news, notes and fun facts ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Browns clash at Gillette Stadium.

–The Pats are 7-0 for the 3rd time in team history. A win against the Browns would mean the Pats are guaranteed to finish with a .500 or better record for the 19th straight season. A win and the Pats will improve to 8-0 for the third time in team history, all under Belichick (2007, 2015).

—Bill Belichick will go for his 300th career win on Sunday. He will achieve that feat in 434 games, and that would be the fastest in NFL history

–Bill Belichick will become the third head coach in NFL history with 300 or more wins. (Don Shula, George Halas)

–The Pats and the Browns will meet for the 25th time overall. The Pats have a 12-11 record against the Browns in the regular season and the Browns are 1-0 against them in the postseason. Belichick was a coach of that Browns team that beat the Pats in the playoffs.

–Bill Belichick was the head coach in Cleveland for five seasons, 1991-1995.

–Tom Brady is 6-1 lifetime against the Browns.

–With a win, the Patriots will close the month of October with a 4-0 record. That would be their 27th undefeated month since 2000. The Pats will also have put together back-to-back undefeated months for the sixth time.

–The Pats are 98-1 when they lead at the half in a game at Gillette Stadium.

—Through the first seven games, the Pats have outscored their opponents in the first quarter 70-7. The Pats enter this week with a plus-175 point differential through 7 games overall.

–The Pats have recorded at least one interception in each of the seven games in the 2019 season. The Pats have three games this season with four interceptions. The Pats have five players with two or more interceptions this season.

—The Pats defense has held teams to 12-for-84 (14.3%) on third downs this season.

–If the Pats win, Tom Brady will earn his 82nd regular season win at home since 2007. That is more than seven teams have earned both home and away during that span.

–Devin McCourty leads the league with five interceptions this season.

—Kyle Van Noy has forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and returned a fumble for a touchdown already this season.

–Dating back to the 2018 season, the Pats have now won 12 straight games. That includes the postseason.

