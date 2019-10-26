DEDHAM (CBS) — Union leaders representing striking Dedham teachers met with town school administrators in a Saturday bargaining session, but there is no word yet if any progress was made.

The talks began Saturday afternoon with school management saying they wanted a deal done and would be willing to stay at the bargaining table until that happened.

Earlier Saturday, union members marched and held a spirited rally. Union President Timothy Dwyer says educator’s didn’t want a strike.

“We have no choice. It was the last thing we wanted to do. We were at the end of our rope,” he said. “They wouldn’t negotiate fairly with us. We haven’t met since Aug. 1. We’re just at the end of the rope. We need a contact, we need to negotiate one, but they’ve been unwilling to do so.”

But a few hours later, the two sides were sitting down, igniting a bit of optimism from teacher bargaining committee member Rachel Dudley.

“It’s a nice step that we’ve got a negotiation meeting set” she said. “The first one scheduled since Aug. 1. So we as a team we’ll talk about it, but we’re glad that the opening is there.”

But she also says the membership is standing firm. Issues include salary and health benefits, but also a demand for a policy on student cellphone use, and a policy protecting educators from sexual harassment.

“We spend a lot of time teaching our kids to stand up for themselves and to stand up for what they think is right, and our members decided that this is the time that they’re going to stand up for whats right for them,” Dudley said.

The union and school were still in negotiation at 11 p.m. Saturday night.