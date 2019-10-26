Comments
BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The Coast Guard has launched a search for a missing boater who left Rhode Island on Wednesday bound for Miami.
Coast Guard officials say 40-year-old Ryan Hollis left Jamestown in a 43-foot Beneteau sailing boat, the Carol K.
He was supposed to make a stop in Norfolk, Virginia on Friday, where he was to check in with his girlfriend back in Rhode Island.
She contacted the Coast Guard to report him missing around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
The Coast Guard said crews are looking for him all along the eastern seaboard but that he has yet to be found.
