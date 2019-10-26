METHUEN (CBS) — Methuen police arrested three teenage males after an incident at a Methuen High School football game Saturday afternoon.

Anthony Rivera, 19, of Lawrence, a 17-year-old Methuen high school student and a 17-year-old male from Lawrence were charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon among other charges.

Police are looking for a fourth suspect, but said they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

Police said around 2:50 p.m., an officer stationed at the stadium front gate ran after one of the suspects after a witness said the suspect had a gun. The officer also saw the gun and chased the suspect to a gray Honda sedan which the suspect got into.

The suspect drove off, pointed the gun at the officer from inside the car and hit the officer on the way out, according to police. The officer was later taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Other officers at the game ran after the suspect as it drove down several streets, police said. The car then crashed on Larchwood Road.

Police said the four people in the vehicle ran away when the car crashed, but police caught three of them.

Police searched the parking lot but were unable to find a gun. The game ended and crowds dispersed with no other problems.

Methuen police were at the game in response to a incident the night before at a freshman football game that involved Lawrence High School students, according to police.

“I’m so grateful for the quick response to this incident by the Methuen Police Department who were there to help keep everyone attending or taking part in today’s game safe,” Methuen Superintendent Brandi Kwong said. “This kind of behavior has no place in our community, let alone on school grounds, and we will work cooperatively with our police colleagues to address this incident.”