BOSTON (CBS) — One person has died after a triple shooting in Roxbury early Saturday morning. Police said two men were found with gunshot wounds around 3:45 a.m. on Westminster Avenue.
Both men were rushed to the hospital, one with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other with life-threatening injuries which he later succumbed to.
A short while later, a woman was found with non-life-threatening injuries near Ruthven Street and Walnut Avenue. Police believe she was also shot at the Westminister Avenue scene.
Hours later, police were still looking for evidence and witnesses in Roxbury.
No word yet on any arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470 or their anonymous tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
