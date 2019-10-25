



BOSTON (CBS) — After a nearly silent search for their next leader of baseball operations, the Boston Red Sox may have found their man.

The process appeared to have moved very quickly, with the Red Sox “expected” to make an offer to Chaim Bloom, the current senior vice president of baseball operations for the Tampa Bay Rays.

That’s according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, who reported that “multiple industry sources expect” the Red Sox to formally offer a job to Bloom.

Update: While it’s not yet known if the Red Sox have made a formal offer to Chaim Bloom, multiple sources expect them to do so. Clear front runner for the Sox. https://t.co/63KZtnXd57 — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 25, 2019

Which job exactly is offered is not yet known, according to Speier, who wrote that it’s possible the Red Sox are considering Bloom for “general manager, president of baseball operations, or another” position.

Speier’s report came after The Athletic’s Chad Jennings reported that the Red Sox had interviewed Bloom and that he was the favorite to land the job.

Bloom, 36, has worked for the Rays since 2005. He started as an intern, before being promoted to assistant director of minor league operations. After that, Bloom was promoted to director of baseball operations in 2011, with the promotion to senior director of baseball operations coming in 2014.

Bloom interviewed for the Mets’ GM job last year.

The Red Sox fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in early September, less than a year after the team won the World Series.

It figures to be a significant offseason for the present and future of the Red Sox, with Mookie Betts entering the final year of Red Sox control being the biggest challenge facing the team’s decision-making. According to Jennings, “For nearly two months, the Red Sox have searched for someone to take on that challenge. They seem to have made their choice.”

The Red Sox’ website currently lists three people — Brian O’Halloran, Eddie Romero, and Zack Scott — as assistant general manager.