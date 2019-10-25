Comments
SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A Somerville fire truck got stuck in a sinkhole while responding to a call Thursday night. According to the fire department, Engine 6 was headed to investigate a water main break on Broadway at the time.
“While turning into the driveway of the apartment complex the drivers side rear tire collapsed into a sinkhole,” said Chief Engineer Charles Breen Jr. in a statement.
A tow truck was needed to get the truck out of the hole, but no one was injured and the truck only had minor damage.
After about two hours, the truck was removed and went back into service.
