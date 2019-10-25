CBSN BostonWatch Now
SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A Somerville fire truck got stuck in a sinkhole while responding to a call Thursday night. According to the fire department, Engine 6 was headed to investigate a water main break on Broadway at the time.

“While turning into the driveway of the apartment complex the drivers side rear tire collapsed into a sinkhole,” said Chief Engineer Charles Breen Jr. in a statement.

A tow truck was needed to get the truck out of the hole, but no one was injured and the truck only had minor damage.

A Somerville fire truck got stuck in a sinkhole while responding to a call Thursday night (Photo Courtesy: Somerville Fire Department)

After about two hours, the truck was removed and went back into service.

