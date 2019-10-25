BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Red Sox have reportedly hired Chaim Bloom as the new head of baseball operations. Bloom is coming from the Tampa Bay Rays and replaces Dave Dombrowski, who was fired by the Sox last month.
According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the deal is “finalized.”
Chaim Bloom to #RedSox as GM is finalized.
— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 25, 2019
Bloom, 36, has worked for the Rays since 2005. He started as an intern, before being promoted to assistant director of minor league operations. After that, Bloom was promoted to director of baseball operations in 2011, with the promotion to senior director of baseball operations coming in 2014.
Bloom interviewed for the Mets’ GM job last year.
The Red Sox fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in early September, less than a year after the team won the World Series.
It figures to be a significant offseason for the present and future of the Red Sox, with Mookie Betts entering the final year of Red Sox control being the biggest challenge facing the team’s decision-making.
