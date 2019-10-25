



PLAINVILLE (CBS) – A young man charged with stabbing his mother to death in Plainville was ordered held without bail Friday.

Police were called to a house on Landau Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found 51-year old Carlyn Murphy dead on the kitchen floor with two blood-stained carving knives next to her. She had been repeatedly stabbed in the chest and neck.

Officers began searching for her son, 21-year-old Sean Murphy, who lives with his mother in the home. He was arrested Thursday night at Patriot Place in Foxboro where police say they found a knife on him and a fresh cut to his neck.

According to the police report, Murphy told investigators he wanted his mother “to die quickly,” and after he realized it was taking too long, he told them he should have stabbed her in the heart, because “she did not deserve that.”

There’s no word yet on a motive.

According to police, Murphy was shopping with this father earlier in the night, asked for the car keys and came home, grabbing knives from a butcher block. It was Murphy’s father who called 911.

Murphy pleaded not guilty at a short arraignment late Friday morning in Wrentham District Court and was ordered to return November 25 for the next hearing in the case.

“While residents of the neighborhood and the town of Plainville may feel shocked by this incident, police do not believe that there is any ongoing threat or danger,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Plainville Police Chief James Alfred said in a joint statement.

Police spent hours going through the home in the quiet neighborhood removing bags of evidence.

“Our hearts go out to the whole family including Sean who was great to us,” a neighbor named Mark said. “Carlyn is wonderful, one of the most caring people we’ve met around here.”