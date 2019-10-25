PLAINVILLE (CBS) – A young man is charged with stabbing his mother to death in Plainville.
Police were called to a house on Landau Road just after 10 p.m. Thursday and found 51-year old Carlyn Murphy dead.
Officers then arrested her son, 21-year-old Sean Murphy, who lives with his mother in the home.
There’s no word yet on a motive.
“While residents of the neighborhood and the town of Plainville may feel shocked by this incident, police do not believe that there is any ongoing threat or danger,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Plainville Police Chief James Alfred said in a joint statement.
Murphy will be arraigned on the murder charge Friday in Wrentham District Court.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
