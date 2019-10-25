Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s ban on the sale of vaping products will continue.
The Public Health Commission reissued the emergency regulation Friday to comply with a court order.
Earlier this week, a judge ruled the governor’s office didn’t follow the proper procedures in issuing the ban, and that unless it was corrected, the ban on nicotine vaping products would be lifted.
The governor’s office said the reissuing should satisfy the court.
