



BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police held an internal hearing Friday after criminal charges were announced against Trooper Andrew Patterson. The trooper has been suspended since he was accused of exposing himself at a Luke Bryan concert in Foxboro on June 21.

On Thursday, a clerk decided there was enough evidence for a criminal charge against the trooper. According to police, a couple at the concert said Patterson was exposed himself and performed a lewd act on himself while one of his friends videotaped it. They said he appeared extremely drunk at the time.

The police report also said there was then an altercation where Patterson punched the boyfriend of that couple.

Patterson’s attorney, Daniel Monahan called his client a hero because of his service in Afghanistan. He admitted there was a scuffle at the concert, but completely denies a lewd conduct accusation.

“If you’ve ever been to a concert, he was on the ground floor of Gillette Stadium with about 10,000 other people, they are all swaying and singing, and standing on chairs and whatever they are doing. Very, very chaotic scene, so many, many things can be misconstrued in a scene like that. Very, very chaotic,” said Monahan. “The specific acts being alleged here are outrageous.”

Patterson is still suspended from the department. The results of Friday’s hearing have not been made public yet.

Back in 2015, Patterson was cleared of any wrongdoing after he shot and killed Santos Laboy, who was allegedly wielding a knife and approaching police near Boston University.