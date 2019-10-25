



DEDHAM (CBS) – Dedham teachers went on strike Friday morning in the first teachers’ strike in Massachusetts in 12 years.

Teachers hit the picket lines at the high school around 6:30 a.m. and educators at other schools in town soon followed forcing Dedham to close schools for the day.

The Dedham Educators Association approved the strike by a vote of 258-2 Thursday afternoon. They’ve been working without a contract for more than a year now. A major sticking point in negotiations is language preventing sexual harassment.

The last teacher strike in Massachusetts was back in 2007 in Quincy. Teachers were on the picket line for five days. At one point, a judge ordered them back to work because it against the law for teachers to strike in Massachusetts. When the Quincy teachers refused, the union was fined daily.

“It is illegal, it’s not criminal, and we spend a lot of time teaching our students to stand up for ourselves and stand up for what’s right, and our members decided that it was time for us to stand up for what we feel is right,” Dedham Educators Association member Rachel Dudley told WBZ-TV.

Superintendent Michael Welch said they’re ready to return to negotiations.

“Our very first priority is to get our students back in school we are so very proud of our school district and heart working men and women who work together everyday to educate our children,” he told reporters.