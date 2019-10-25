BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is arguably the single most prepared coach in the history of sports. But there’s one thing that even he can’t ever truly and properly prepare for: the weather.

Of course, if he coached a team that played indoors or in a climate without much variation, life would likely be easier for the head coach as he gets his team ready to play each week. But in New England, where the weather can be both harsh and unpredictable, he doesn’t quite have that luxury.

So, with heavy rain in the forecast for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Browns, Belichick was asked when he might start preparing his team to deal with specific elements.

“It would probably depend on what you’re talking about. As late as possible,” Belichick answered.

The head coach then expressed some slight frustration with the fact that some heavy rain and wind was predicted for Week 6’s Thursday night game against the Giants, only for that severe weather to never arrive.

“You know I mean the Giant game it was supposed to be the monsoon and everything here. And like usual, there was not one drop of rain and, I’d say, minimal wind,” Belichick said. “Although there was some wind, it was across the field, so it didn’t really affect the game much.”

Belichick said that that type of forecast is a bit less reliable than, say, expecting warm temperatures in South Florida in the middle of September.

“We went down to Miami, and we thought it was going to be hot. We thought it was going to be hot when the game was scheduled [in April], we thought it was going to be hot in training camp, we thought it was going to be hot the week before the game, we thought it was going to be hot the day of the game. And it was,” Belichick said. “You know, maybe you and I could figure that out.”

Belichick said that Sunday’s game has a slightly less predictable situation.

“The rest of it, look, I’ve seen the forecast but this was the exact same forecast we had for the Giants. Not one drop of rain,” Belichick said, “So, we’ll see. I don’t know.”

Unlike in his previous battles with weather forecasting, Belichick admitted that it’s a tough job.

“I’m sure it’s hard to get it right, especially in a specific location such as this,” Belichick said. “Like, where it is 10 miles from here and where it is here makes all the difference in the world to us. So that’s the world we’re in. So we’ll see.”

All that weather talk prompted a question from a reporter: Once this coaching gig ends, might a future in meteorology entice Belichick?

“Yeah,” Belichick said with a slight chuckle. “We’ll see what my options are after that.”