BOSTON (CBS) — The USDA has issued a recall for ground beef imported from Ontario, Canada that may be contaminated with E. Coli.
More than a half-dozen types of products with the beef have been shipped to stores across New England. All were produced on May 27 or 30 of this year, according to the USDA.
The potentially contaminated beef was discovered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during an investigation.
The USDA said they are concerned consumers may have stored contaminated products in their freezers. They said the beef should be thrown away or returned to the store from which they were bought.
For a list of specific products, visit the USDA website.
