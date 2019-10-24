FOXBORO (CBS) – A Rhode Island man is accused of stealing items from the Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium – but he didn’t get very far. The man was captured in the parking lot wearing a game-worn Tom Brady jersey.
On Thursday, Foxboro Police Officer Joseph Godino and Sgt. David Foscaldo helped Patriots security find a 33-year-old Providence man in the plaza parking lot. He was allegedly wearing the stolen Brady jersey under his jacket.
Foxboro Police said the man stole other memorabilia as well.
The 33-year-old was arrested and charged with larceny. He was taken to Wrentham District Court to be arraigned.
This isn’t the first time a stolen Brady jersey made headlines. The FBI helped track down two of Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys that were stolen from the team’s locker room.
