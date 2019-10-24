CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Patriots Hall Of Fame, Tom Brady


FOXBORO (CBS) – A Rhode Island man is accused of stealing items from the Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium – but he didn’t get very far. The man was captured in the parking lot wearing a game-worn Tom Brady jersey.

On Thursday, Foxboro Police Officer Joseph Godino and Sgt. David Foscaldo helped Patriots security find a 33-year-old Providence man in the plaza parking lot. He was allegedly wearing the stolen Brady jersey under his jacket.

Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro (WBZ-TV)

Foxboro Police said the man stole other memorabilia as well.

The 33-year-old was arrested and charged with larceny. He was taken to Wrentham District Court to be arraigned.

This isn’t the first time a stolen Brady jersey made headlines. The FBI helped track down two of Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys that were stolen from the team’s locker room.

