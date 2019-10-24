Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The stethoscope has been a “tried and true” tool for doctors and nurses for two centuries, but it may soon become obsolete.
According to reporting by the Associated Press, new devices may take its place: digital versions that can pair with smartphones and handheld ultrasound scanners than can show the heart in action, leaky valves and all.
Advances in artificial intelligence can also help providers interpret what they’re hearing and seeing on the spot.
Within a decade, you may see your doctor walk in the room with an ultrasound in her pocket rather than a stethoscope around her neck.
