



BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper is accused of exposing himself at a Gillette Stadium concert this summer. In a closed door hearing Thursday, a clerk decided there was enough evidence for a criminal charge against Trooper Andrew Patterson of Lynn.

According to a police report made available Thursday, officers say Trooper Patterson was extremely intoxicated when they confronted him over the summer.

The report says Patterson was with two friends at the Luke Bryan concert on Friday, June 21 when there was a confrontation with another couple.

The couple told police Patterson began performing a lewd act on himself and they attempted to contact Gillette Stadium security but could not connect to WiFi.

The boyfriend of the other couple involved said Patterson later began dancing behind his girlfriend and holding his cell phone. He said he knocked the phone out of Patterson’s hand, who then punched him in the nose.

The boyfriend says he then threw a chair at Patterson. Another person who was with Patterson allegedly displayed a badge and made a comment that the man who threw the chair was in “big trouble now.”

The other couple involved did not want to press charges against Patterson, but the clerk magistrate decided the case should proceed.

State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said Patterson has been suspended since the incident in June and will face another review on Friday. “The off-duty conduct as alleged utterly contradicts the manner in which the Department demands its members conduct themselves in their personal lives,” Procopio said.

Patterson is scheduled to be arraigned on November 8 for one count of lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct.