BOSTON (CBS) — Each and every week, Dan Roche provides a little bit of help for you as you build your fantasy football roster building. So far, he’s been pretty darn good.

Before diving into his Week 8 picks, here’s what Rochie had in last week’s edition.

LAST WEEK’S PICKS Must start: Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook (25 ATT, 142 yds, 2 TD) Stay away: New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara (DNP – scratched Friday) Worth the Risk: NYG TE Evan Engram (1 rec, 6 yds) Matchup I love more than Disney: Pats D (0 pts allowed, 4 INT, sack, 2 FF)

Three out of four ain’t bad. Now, on to the picks for Week 8!

Must Start: RB Saquon Barkley, NYG at Detroit

Barkley was OK in his first game back last week from a high ankle sprain(18-72-TD rushing, 3 rec/8 yds receiving). I would expect the Giants to give Barkley the ball a ton this week against a Lions defense that is giving up an average of 116 yards and a TD rushing per game and an additional 5 catches for 56 yards receiving per game(plus 3 rec TD).

Stay Away: TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at Buffalo

Ertz has had an unproductive season so far and is coming off a 2-catch, 38-yard performance against Dallas. The Bills D through six games has given up just 17 receptions for 192 yards and 0 TDs to tight ends, which is second-best in the NFL.

Worth The Risk: QB Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee vs Tampa Bay

Tannehill gave the Titans a boost in his first start last week, a 23-20 win over the Chargers. He completed 23 of 29 passes for 312 yards with 2 TDs and an INT. Going up against a TB defense that’s giving up 318 yards per game passing to QBs, along with 11 passing and 2 rushing TD in six games.

Matchup I Love More Than Disney: Pats D/ST vs Cleveland

Let’s just keep riding this defense. Through seven games, the Defense/Special Teams has 26 sacks, 18 INTs (2 returned for TD), 2 blocked punts (2 for TD), and a fumble recovery returned for a TD. Baker Mayfield could one day be a star QB, but he’s thrown 11 INTs in six games. Start the Patriots.