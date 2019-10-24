REVERE (CBS) – More than 1,000 customers lost power overnight when a teen driver car crashed into a pole in Revere, police said.
It happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday on Washington Avenue near Sargent Street.
The car slammed into a utility pole, bringing it and the power lines above down to the ground. The wires started burning. An officer working a detail nearby spotted the crash and called for help.
Homes in the area and some in nearby Everett and Malden lost electricity.
Revere Police said the driver, a teenage girl, was alone in the car and was taken to the hospital, but she should be fine.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if any charges will be filed. The car was towed away just before 7 a.m.
National Grid is working on restoring the power.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
