Report: Patriots Trade Michael Bennett To CowboysMichael Bennett's time in New England is over.

Tom Brady Game-Worn Jersey Stolen From Patriots Hall Of Fame, But Suspect Didn't Get FarPolice said a man was caught in the Patriot Place parking lot wearing a game-worn Tom Brady jersey he stole from the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Four Red Sox Named Finalists For Gold Glove AwardsIt was not a banner season for the Boston Red Sox, but a quartet of regulars has the chance to at least get some hardware out of it.

Hey, Phillip Dorsett Has Made Some Absurd Touchdown Catches With PatriotsAnd sometimes, with the way life moves these days, the on-field performance can fade away rather quickly. So let's take a longer look at Phillip Dorsett.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 8: With Kerryon Johnson Out, Matt Stafford Will Carry Lions OffenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew discusses why you should have Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford in your lineup this week and which other players should also be there.