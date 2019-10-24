STRATHAM, N.H. (CBS) — Firefighters came face to face with a man holding a machete during an early Thursday morning house fire call.
Police said crews were called out around 3 a.m. for a fire at Crestview Terrace. Firefighters found 51-year-old Edwin Aviles outside the home carrying a knife and a machete.
According to police, the man seemed to be suffering from mental health issues, and refused to drop the weapons. He also told them the house was going to explode.
Police used a stun gun on the man, and he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Police said no one else was in the home, which was seriously damaged by the fire.
Aviles has been charged with resisting detention, but police said he may face further charges. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.