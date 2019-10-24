MLB To Look Into Umpire Rob Drake Referencing Gun, Trump CriticsCommissioner Rob Manfred says Major League Baseball will look into a politicized tweet by umpire Rob Drake that referenced a rifle and critics of President Donald Trump.

The Celtics And Sixers Played A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad GameThose positive vibes were flowing right through Wednesday night. And then the season began. And it was bad. Really bad.

James Lofton: 'Mohamed Sanu Adds Big, Physical Presence Willing To Catch Ball Between The Numbers' For Tom BradyNFL on CBS analyst and former NFL receiver James Lofton discusses what Mohamed Sanu brings to the Patriots and their matchup with the Browns in Week 8.

76ers Top Celtics 107-93 In Season OpenerPhiladelphia won the first round in a bruising matchup between two teams expected to fight for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Pats' WR Josh Gordon Placed On IR With Knee, Ankle InjuriesThe Patriots have placed receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve with knee and ankle injuries.