CHELSEA (CBS) – Police are looking for two men who allegedly pistol-whipped and tried to rob a cab driver in Chelsea Thursday night.
The men were picked up in Chelsea and asked for a ride to Essex Street. When the driver got to Essex Street, the men began demanding cash from the driver, who refused.
One of the men then grabbed the driver around the neck and started hitting him in the head with a gun. The cab then crashed into a pickup truck that was parked on the street.
The two suspects fled and have not been captured.
The owner of the cab company says the driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police recovered a gun at the scene and are looking for surveillance video in the area.
