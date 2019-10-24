BOSTON (CBS) — Middleboro police filed animal cruelty charges against a kennel owner Thursday over the unsanitary conditions the Animal Rescue Leave of Boston says they rescued two dozen animals from last month.
Michael Perette, a Middleboro resident, faces five felony animal cruelty charges, as well as 23 misdemeanor neglect and abuse charges. The charges stem from a Sept. 24 incident during which the organization seized 24 animals from the kennel business.
Dogs, birds, a donkey and peacock were among the animals removed from the kennel facility, which animal control officers described as “dangerous” for the animals. They said the animals had been subject to bad conditions for a long time, and though they were not seriously injured, they also were not in good condition.
According to the organization, they and other shelters are still caring for the animals and that they are doing well. They say the animals are not currently up for adoption due to traumatization caused by their previous surroundings.
Perette is still allowed to operate his business and is still in possession of almost two dozen animals. His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 11.
You must log in to post a comment.