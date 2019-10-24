Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Being 7’5” can pay off on the basketball court. But there are certainly some drawbacks, as Tacko Fall recently found out the hard way.
The Celtics big man has been out of action as he is in concussion protocol.
Fall told MassLive that he was trying to wash his hands after working out at the team’s practice facility. The center didn’t notice a low ceiling, and hit his head.
Though initially Fall didn’t suffer any symptoms, he did not feel right when he woke up the next day.
Boston signed the fan favorite to a two-way contract earlier this month. He will split time between the Celtics and their G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.
