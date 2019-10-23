



(MARE) – Zadrik is a healthy, friendly, talkative and pleasant boy of Hispanic descent. Zadrik is a home-body and likes to stay inside at home rather than going shopping or even taking a vacation. He is cautious about trying new things and is selective about what he eats. He loves to watch sports on TV, especially basketball. He also loves to play wrestling video games.

Zadrik is very resourceful and is very good at advocating for himself. He has friends at school and gets along well with both adults and his peers.

Legally freed for adoption, a very structured home and a consistent parenting style seems to works best with Zadrik. He would do well in most any family constellations with or without children as long as he receives love, attention and encouragement to help build his self-esteem. Zadrik would like to maintain contact with his 2 sisters, his paternal grandmother and his last pre -adoptive father.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.