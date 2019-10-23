



BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is seeing more cases of illnesses resulting from e-cigarettes and vapes. The Department of Public Health said Wednesday it reported 17 additional cases of vaping-associated lung injury to the Centers for Disease Control.

The state has now reported 46 cases – 16 confirmed and 30 probable – to the CDC. Forty patients in total have been hospitalized.

Twenty-seven of the patients are female and 19 are male. Twenty-one cases are in people under 30.

Patients reporting vaping only THC, the ingredient found in marijuana, in 19 cases. Twelve said they vaped THC and nicotine, 11 reported vaping nicotine only and fewer than five said they just vaped CBD.

“According to the latest CDC guidance, because the specific cause or causes of vaping-associated lung injury are not yet known, the only way to assure that people are not at risk while the investigation continues is to refrain from using all e-cigarette and vaping products,” the Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Massachusetts reported its first vaping-related death, a woman in her 60’s from Hampshire County.

In September, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency and announced a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products in Massachusetts.

Nationwide, there have been about 1,500 cases of vaping-related lung injuries.