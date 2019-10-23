BOSTON (CBS) — The acquisition of receiver Mohamed Sanu meant that the Patriots needed to release a player to free up a roster spot. On Wednesday, we learned that the unlucky player was tight end Eric Tomlinson.
The team announced that Tomlinson had been released, while making the Sanu trade official.
The team also announced that Justin Bethel had been signed and Jordan Richards had been released.
Tomlinson, 27, lasted just one game with New England. The 6-foot-6, 263-pound tight end was on the field for almost half of New England’s offensive snaps in Monday night’s win over the Jets. He caught one pass for a single yard, mostly serving as a blocker.
The Patriots initially acquired Tomlinson on Oct. 15, the same week that the team re-acquired Ben Watson. With Watson making his 2019 debut on Monday, and with Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse dealing with injuries but still on the roster, Tomlinson found himself to be the odd man out.
Aside from the standard frenzy of signing with a new team and getting released in a span of eight days, Tomlinson also became a father for the first time in the middle of it. He practiced with the Patriots last Tuesday before flying to Houston to be with his wife for the birth of their child on Wednesday. That day happened to be the Patriots’ day off, but Tomlinson couldn’t stay long. He flew back to New England on Wednesday night in order to make Thursday’s practice.
The team also announced the signing of offensive lineman Aaron Monteiro to their practice squad.
