BOSTON (CBS) — When Patrick Mahomes went down last Thursday night in Denver, the Chiefs feared the worst. Less than a week later, though, Mahomes was back on the practice field.

Though it was in a very limited capacity, Mahomes was present when the Chiefs hit the practice field on Wednesday, as the team prepares to host the Packers. It’s still very, very unlikely that Mahomes can play this weekend, but his mere presence at practice would appear to be a significant sign that he won’t be missing the three to five weeks he was initially expected to miss.

Whether it was gamesmanship or not, Andy Reid wouldn’t rule out Mahomes for Sunday’s game.

Mahomes’ injury was a dislocated kneecap, suffered on a quarterback sneak in the first half against the Broncos. Despite missing half of that game, Mahomes still owns the NFL lead in passing yards this season, with 2,180.  Last year’s NFL MVP, Mahomes has thrown 15 touchdowns and just one interception in seven starts this season.

The 5-2 Chiefs have home dates with the Packers and Vikings in the next two weeks, before heading to Tennessee in Week 10 and then going to Mexico City to face the Chargers in Week 11. After their Week 12 bye, the Chiefs host the Raiders and then visit the AFC-leading Patriots.

