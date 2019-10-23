BOSTON (CBS) — When Patrick Mahomes went down last Thursday night in Denver, the Chiefs feared the worst. Less than a week later, though, Mahomes was back on the practice field.

Though it was in a very limited capacity, Mahomes was present when the Chiefs hit the practice field on Wednesday, as the team prepares to host the Packers. It’s still very, very unlikely that Mahomes can play this weekend, but his mere presence at practice would appear to be a significant sign that he won’t be missing the three to five weeks he was initially expected to miss.

Andy Reid told reporters in KC that Patrick Mahomes will throw the ball today at practice and they’ll see if he can maybe get through the individual period. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 23, 2019

Whether it was gamesmanship or not, Andy Reid wouldn’t rule out Mahomes for Sunday’s game.

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Patrick Mahomes will practice today, but Matt Moore will make the “majority” of the team reps. But when asked, Reid once again didn’t rule out Mahomes for Sunday. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) October 23, 2019

Mahomes’ injury was a dislocated kneecap, suffered on a quarterback sneak in the first half against the Broncos. Despite missing half of that game, Mahomes still owns the NFL lead in passing yards this season, with 2,180. Last year’s NFL MVP, Mahomes has thrown 15 touchdowns and just one interception in seven starts this season.

The 5-2 Chiefs have home dates with the Packers and Vikings in the next two weeks, before heading to Tennessee in Week 10 and then going to Mexico City to face the Chargers in Week 11. After their Week 12 bye, the Chiefs host the Raiders and then visit the AFC-leading Patriots.