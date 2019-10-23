NEWTON (CBS) – An MBTA commuter rail station in Newton has been shut down because of safety concerns.
The Newtonville station on the Framingham Worcester line is closed until further notice because the stairs to and from the platform are not safe for passengers.
The MBTA said an engineering team evaluated the condition of the stairs Tuesday and determined that they need repairs immediately.
Commuters will need to set aside plenty of extra time as shuttle buses will take passengers from Newtonville to the West Newton station. There are two entrances to the Newtonville commuter rail station. The shuttle buses are picking up passengers at the Walnut Street entrance. But, those buses will leave Newtonville 20 minutes before the train is scheduled to arrive at West Newton, so be prepared.
Conductors on the Framingham Worcester line will accept your Zone One tickets.
Crews are at the Newtonville Station examining the stairs that need to be repaired. The station is closed until further notice. No updates yet on when it may reopen. @wbz pic.twitter.com/himVBVewqR
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) October 23, 2019
The MBTA said they’ll have an update on when the station could reopen as soon as they come up with a project timeline.
