NATICK (CBS) – The Natick Mall is being recognized for offering shoppers a pristine experience when they gotta go. The mall has been named the runner-up in the nationwide “America’s Best Restroom” contest.
A spokeswoman confirmed that the mall is No. 2 in the contest by cleaning company Cintas that looked at cleanliness, functionality and visual appeal.
“The Natick Mall restrooms include a waiting room with a chandelier centered above. They also feature makeup stations and two private changing/nursing rooms with a lounge chair and outlets. Each stall also includes a marble shelf to hold your bag,” a description on the contest website reads.
When the nominations came out over the summer, the owner of the Natick Mall told The Boston Globe it was a “great honor” for the first floor restrooms by Nordstrom to be recognized.
The contest winner is the Nashville Zoo. Restrooms there have floor-to-ceiling glass windows where visitors can see monkey and snake exhibits.
The winning prize was $2,500 in restroom equipment and cleaning services. No bathroom in Massachusetts has ever won since the contest started in 2002.
