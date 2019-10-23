BOSTON (CBS) — A rough week for Sam Darnold continues.
The second-year quarterback was mic’d up during Monday night’s beatdown at the hands of the Patriots, an in an already-infamous moment, he uttered aloud that he was “seeing ghosts” when trying to throw against the vaunted New England defense.
It would appear as though the rest of the league was paying attention.
When asked Wednesday about the upcoming task of pressuring Tom Brady, the Browns’ pass rusher gave a wink and a nod to Darnold, saying, “You have to make sure he’s out there seeing ghosts.”
Obviously, Garrett’s making a not-so-subtle reference to Darnold … which may mean that opposing defensive ends and linebackers who find themselves in the Jets’ backfield in the coming weeks will be reminding the 22-year-old of his sideline commentary whenever they get the chance.
Garrett enters Week 8 as the NFL’s sack leader, as he’s racked up nine sacks through six games played.
