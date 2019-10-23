BOSTON (CBS) — In a season where the Patriots lead the NFL in just about every meaningful defensive category, it’s rather difficult to find a negative. Yet veteran defensive lineman Michael Bennett does not appear to be overly enthused with his situation.

Bennett returned to the practice field Wednesday after serving his team-ordered one-week suspension. After practice, Bennett faced a series of questions from reporters at his locker, one of which was where he currently stands with the coaching staff.

“I don’t know,” Bennett said. “You have to ask them.”

Having played just a tick over 30 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this season, Bennett told ESPN that he had a “philosophical” disagreement with his position coach, Bret Bielema. Bennett was asked Wednesday if that disagreement was football-related or involved anything outside of the game.

“Both,” he said.

He was also asked if the disagreement was about his lack of playing time.

“I don’t really know,” Bennett said. “It was just about life.”

Considering the circumstances, Bennett was asked if he wants to be traded.

“I mean, that’s up to them. It’s up to the team or how they feel about it,” Bennett answered. “I mean, I like playing here.”

He was also asked if he had any takeaways from the week away from the team.

“I don’t take away nothing. I got suspended, I lost money. What am I supposed to take away from that?” he said. “I mean, there’s no love lost. It’s just how it is.”

Bennett said that he’s preparing as if he’s going to play Sunday, but based on the less-than-enthusiastic discussion in the locker room, it would seem safe to say his situation in New England remains fluid.