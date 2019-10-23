MELROSE (CBS) – Residents in Melrose are being warned about an ongoing home improvement scam targeting elderly people.
Melrose Police said a resident on Ridgewood Lane told officers on Friday that contractors who claimed to be working for TC Roofing and Chimney Repair damaged her home.
The contractors allegedly claimed the woman’s chimney needed to be repaired. Police say the workers performed illegitimate work and damaged the chimney.
Police said the woman did not pay for the work. It is estimated the woman’s chimney now needs $1,200 in repairs.
Other residents in the neighborhood said the suspects asked for payment upfront. The contractors then completed a small amount of work before telling homeowners additional services were needed.
When the residents eventually say they will not pay any more money, police said the suspects leave the property and don’t come back.
Melrose Police are actively searching for the contractors.
