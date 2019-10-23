Comments
FAIRHAVEN (CBS) – Police are searching for a driver who hit and injured a 14-year-old bicyclist in Fairhaven Wednesday morning.
It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Adams and Brown streets.
The 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle driving south. He suffered injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.
Police determined that the driver of an older model, dark-colored SUV drove away after the crash.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Fairhaven Police.
