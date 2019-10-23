WORCESTER (CBS) – On Wednesday, prosecutors in Worcester Superior Court alleged that a driver who is accused of causing the death of state Trooper Thomas Clardy had drugs in his system at the time of the crash.
Prosecutors said 33-year-old David Njuguna was high on marijuana when he crashed into Clardy’s cruiser more than two years ago.
On Wednesday, a state police forensic scientist testified that Njuguna’s blood tested positive for THC and cannabinoids. A second forensic scientist testified that a marijuana cigarette found in Njuguna’s car appeared to be burnt.
Njuguna bought marijuana from a medical marijuana dispensary roughly an hour before the crash, but his defense team has claimed he crashed because he experienced a seizure, not because of marijuana use.
Clardy was conducting a traffic stop at the time. He was 44 years old and an 11-year veteran of State Police. Clardy left behind his wife and seven children.
