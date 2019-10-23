CBSN BostonWatch Now
WORCESTER (CBS) – On Wednesday, prosecutors in Worcester Superior Court alleged that a driver who is accused of causing the death of state Trooper Thomas Clardy had drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

Prosecutors said 33-year-old David Njuguna was high on marijuana when he crashed into Clardy’s cruiser more than two years ago.

David Njuguna listens to his attorney in Worcester Superior Court Oct. 21, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

On Wednesday, a state police forensic scientist testified that Njuguna’s blood tested positive for THC and cannabinoids. A second forensic scientist testified that a marijuana cigarette found in Njuguna’s car appeared to be burnt.

Njuguna bought marijuana from a medical marijuana dispensary roughly an hour before the crash, but his defense team has claimed he crashed because he experienced a seizure, not because of marijuana use.

Clardy was conducting a traffic stop at the time. He was 44 years old and an 11-year veteran of State Police. Clardy left behind his wife and seven children.

