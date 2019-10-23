BOSTON (CBS) – Looking to adopt a Chihuahua? Seventeen of them that were living in a Jamaica Plain apartment building are now up for adoption with the MSPCA.
The organization said six male and 11 female dogs between the ages of 1 and 4 were living with family members in a three-unit building. The MSPCA said the owners have to move and needed to surrender the dogs.
All the dogs are very active and in good health, but may need some training.
“Our sense is that these dogs may never have left the apartments in which they lived and, as a result, will need time to learn how to walk on a leash, obey some basic commands and so on,” said Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director of the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, in a statement.
The MSPCA is offering free obedience training included with the adoption fees.
Chihuahuas are in high demand “because they’re adorable and small,” the MSPCA says.
The dogs are split between the MSPCA’s adoption centers in Jamaica Plain and Cape Cod. Anyone interested in adopting a dog should email adoption@mspca.org or cape@mspca.org
Last week, 45 purebred ragdoll cats went up for adoption after a breeder surrendered them to the MSPCA.
