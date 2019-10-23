Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – If you’ve ever wanted to run the Boston Marathon and don’t have the qualifying time to do it, there are now more opportunities to run for a charity.
The Boston Athletic Association said Wednesday it’s adding seven new organizations to the charity program for the 2020 Boston Marathon. That brings the total to 43 for next year’s race.
According to the B.A.A. $20.3 million was raised in the 2019 program, with an average of more than $10,000 raised per entry.
The charities began accepting registration submissions for the 2020 race last month.
For more information on how to apply to one of the teams, visit baa.org
