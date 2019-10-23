BOSTON (CBS) – Two young children who attend day care in Boston have been diagnosed with meningococcal disease.
The Boston Public Health Commission says the children attended Horizons for Homeless Children in Dorchester and Roxbury. The last time either one of the children was at the day care centers was Friday October 18. Health officials do not think the disease has spread.
Meningococcal disease can become bacterial meningitis. Everyone who was in close contact with the two children have been identified and received antibiotics as a precaution.
According to health officials, meningococcal disease is caused by a bacterial infection and is spread through saliva. Symptoms develop rapidly and include nausea, vomiting, increased sensitivity to light, and altered mental status or confusion.
It is not known if the two cases are connected.
