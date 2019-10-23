'LSU Offensive Line Vs. Auburn Defensive Line One Of Great Matchups In SEC' Says Carter Blackburn#2 LSU hosts #9 Auburn in a battle of Tigers, and CBS Sports' Carter Blackburn discusses why the key matchup will come in the trenches.

Michael Bennett Unsure Of Where He Stands With Patriots, Coaching Staff After SuspensionIn a season where the Patriots lead the NFL in just about every meaningful defensive category, it's rather difficult to find a negative. Yet veteran defensive lineman Michael Bennett does not appear to be overly enthused with his situation.

Odell Beckham Jr. Says It Was His 'Dream' To Play With Tom Brady On Patriots"That was always a dream of mine to play for Tom Brady."

Myles Garrett Wants To Make Tom Brady See GhostsA rough week for Sam Darnold continues.

Patrick Mahomes Returns To Chiefs' Practice Field Less Than A Week Removed From Dislocating KneecapWhen Patrick Mahomes went down last Thursday night in Denver, the Chiefs feared the worst. Less than a week later, though, Mahomes was back on the practice field.