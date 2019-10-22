Comments
MENDON (CBS) – A wood chipper disconnected from a truck before crashing through a telephone pole and going into a house in Mendon Tuesday afternoon. Police said the incident happened on Providence Street.
Police and firefighters responded to the scene at about 1 p.m. A photo shared by police showed severe damage to the home, with much of the outside wall gone and a chair overturned inside.
Authorities said they are thankful that no one was hurt.
Police and National Grid crews remained on the scene throughout the afternoon.
