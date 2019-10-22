BOSTON (CBS) – The Joint Committee on Public Health held a public hearing, Tuesday, on a proposed bill to ban children younger than the 8th grade from playing tackle football.
Supporters say the risk for the neurodegenerative disease CTE increases by 30 percent every year spent playing tackle football.
“The issue with football is if you start at age 5 you might have 10 times the risk of developing CTE as someone who starts at age 14,” said Dr. Chris Nowinski, the co-founder and CEO of Concussion Legacy Foundation.
Opponents argue that the proposed bill is government overreach and say that many youth football teams have already made significant safety changes like limiting contact during practice.
“Parents do not want their government telling them when their kids can play football,” said Scott Hallenbeck, the CEO of USA Football.
To date, no state has passed a ban of tackle football under the age of 14.
