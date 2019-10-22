



A 7-0 start and 33-0 thrashing of the New York Jets was apparently not enough for head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots front office. This morning, just barely eight hours after their Monday Night Football win, the team made a move to upgrade its receiving core, acquiring Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons.

This is a case of the rich getting richer. The Patriots passing attack already ranked in the top five of the league in terms of yards per game, averaging 279 per contest. The offense leads the league in scoring, putting up a shade under 32 points per game. The biggest question mark facing the unit was how the receiving corps would hold up. Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett have been hampered by injuries. Adding Sanu eliminates a lot of issues and, according to Inside The NFL analyst Brandon Marshall, adds a player capable of taking over a game.

“This is a receiver that can play inside, that can play outside. He can run routes; he can go up and get the ball. He has no limits,” said Marshall.

The 30-year-old’s numbers won’t jump off the page at you. He has never recorded a 1,000-yard season and has never recorded more than five touchdowns. But, for most of his career, he has played behind clear number-one receivers who vacuumed up targets. In Cincinnati, it was Chad Johnson. In Atlanta, it was Julio Jones who receives most of Matt Ryan’s attention. But, Marshall believes, if given the chance, Sanu can “dominate a game when put in the right position.”

Furthermore, Marshall believes that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will put Sanu in positions to succeed. That has certainly been the case for both Gordon and Dorsett. This season, Sanu has recorded 33 catches for 313 yards with a touchdown in Atlanta. Those numbers in New England would put him third in receptions, behind Julian Edelman (45) and James White (38), and second in yards, also behind Edelman (496).

