WALPOLE (CBS) – Police released a photo of a vehicle they are seeking after a Walpole tire store employee was stabbed, robbed, and handcuffed to a car steering wheel last month.
It happened September 28 at Town Fair Tire on Route 1. The store employee was stabbed in the knee and chained to his car. The suspect stole the employee’s cell phone.
On Monday, Walpole Police released a photo and video clip showing a white Audi with a black roof leaving the area. Police said the car is possibly connected with a car dealership or car wholesalers.
“We want to find this car and who was driving it,” said Police Chief John Carmichael.
Please see attached video of a vehicle wanted in connection with a robbery/stabbing incident at Town Fair Tire in Sept 28th. It appears to be a white Audi sedan with a black roof. Likely connected with a used car dealership or another wholesale customer at Town Fair Tire. pic.twitter.com/ALsi49aty4
— Walpole Police Dept (@WalpolePolice) October 21, 2019
The car fled on Route 1 and possibly onto Interstate 95 North toward Boston.
Anyone with information is asked to call Walpole Police.
You must log in to post a comment.