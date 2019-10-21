CBSN BostonWatch Now
DALLAS (CBS) – A tornado that hit Dallas, Texas Sunday night tore through the home of former Boston Bruin Tyler Seguin.

Seguin, who now plays for the Dallas Stars, tweeted that he is safe. His home in the Preston Hollow area was already up for sale and Seguin had moved out.

“I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado,” Seguin tweeted.

The National Weather Service will assess storm damage Monday and confirm how many tornadoes touched down Sunday night.

