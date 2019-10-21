DALLAS (CBS) – A tornado that hit Dallas, Texas Sunday night tore through the home of former Boston Bruin Tyler Seguin.
Seguin, who now plays for the Dallas Stars, tweeted that he is safe. His home in the Preston Hollow area was already up for sale and Seguin had moved out.
Thanks to everyone reaching out about the news tonight, I am safe. Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado. https://t.co/wT6XlUBi8N
— Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) October 21, 2019
"I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado," Seguin tweeted.
The National Weather Service will assess storm damage Monday and confirm how many tornadoes touched down Sunday night.
