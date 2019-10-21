Comments
PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Dale Holloway, suspected of opening fire inside a Pelham, N.H. church earlier this month, is now accused of attacking and seriously injuring his attorney.
Holloway was arrested October 12 after two people were shot at the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham. One other person was injured when they were hit by an object. No one was killed.
A New Hampshire courts spokesman said Holloway assaulted his attorney Monday at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections, where Holloway is being held.
The attorney is being treated for serious injuries. Manchester Police are investigating the incident.
A hearing scheduled for Tuesday related to the church shooting was canceled after the attack.
You must log in to post a comment.