BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots visit the New York Jets for a Monday night clash, and WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know ahead of the matchup!

– The Pats are 6-0 for the fourth time in team history and will try get to 7-0 for just the third time (2007, 2015).

– With a win over the Jets in Week 3, the Patriots are looking to sweep the season series for the 20th time.

– This will be the eight time the Pats and the Jets will meet on Monday Night Football.

– New England leads the series against the Jets, 66-54-1 overall. The Pats are 30-29 all time on the road against the Jets, including 6-3 at MetLife Stadium.

– Bill Belichick has a 29-10 record against the Jets. Tom Brady is 28-6 against the Jets.

– Belichick is 19-11 all time on Monday night, including 18-8 as head coach of the Patriots. He is 9-7 in Monday road games.

– Tom Brady is 16-7 when playing in Monday Night Football games. His 48 touchdowns on Monday nights is the fourth-most all time.

– The Patriots defense has 14 interceptions in their first six games this season. They already have more interceptions than they’ve had in three of the last four seasons.

– The Patriots have held teams opposing offenses to just 10-for-73 on third down, an NFL best.

– The Pats have eight players with two or more sacks this season.

– Bill Belichick is 91-30 against the AFC East as head coach of the Patriots. Brady has 84 wins against AFC East opponents.

– With 300 or more yards against the Jets, Tom Brady will have three straight games with 300+ passing yards for the 10th time in his career.

– Brady has three rushing touchdowns this season, which is more than nine teams have in total this season.

– Brandon Bolden has scored in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.

– With 100 or more yards against the Jets, Julian Edelman will have a streak of three games with 100 or more receiving yards.

– This is the second straight season the Pats have blocked two punts.

– The Patriots have 5 non-offensive touchdowns: two blocked punts for touchdowns, two interceptions for touchdowns and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.