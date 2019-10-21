Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Your “noisy” knees may be telling your something. UK researchers have discovered a novel way to predict the development of arthritis in your knees.
By attaching small microphones to knees, they can detect high frequency sounds in the joints as people sit and stand.
Using computer analysis, those noises can tell the difference between healthy knees and knees with osteoarthritis, which could lead to better diagnoses and tailored treatments.
They are now developing a portable device which could be used in the office to see whether a patient’s knees are changing or responding to treatment.
